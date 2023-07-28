Molestation suspect considered for release after two months instead of two years
A burglar who was accused of molesting a young girl after being paroled early is now being considered for early release again after serving only a fraction of the suspended sentence he was sent back to serve.
And the judge who ordered Jeremy Knight, 34, of Ellisville back behind bars is not happy that the Parole Board is even considering returning him to society yet.
“I do not understand how this man can be considered for parole two months after he was sentenced to two years for committing a new felony — molestation of a child — while he was out on post-release supervision,” Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson wrote. “I cannot make any sense out of this. Would someone from the Parole Board please explain this to me?
“If he is paroled after only two months, how is this going to be explained to the child?”
Knight was ordered in September 2017 to serve six years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to burglary of a dwelling.
Last July, the grandmother of a young teen girl called the Ellisville Police Department and reported that Knight had touched the girl inappropriately. EPD Investigator Shannon Koss and Officer Tyrel Boyd testified about the case in a revocation hearing for Knight in April.
Koss testified that the girl and her three siblings had undergone forensic interviews with a child specialist, and the accuser detailed two incidents, one of which was witnessed by a sibling, according to testimony.
Both told investigators that their mother instructed them “to lie by saying that the ... incidents never happened.” Screenshots of text messages between Knight and the accuser and a video the grandmother took of the young accuser describing what happened were also presented as evidence.
The judge determined that there was enough evidence to show that Knight violated the terms of his early release for the burglary and ordered him to serve the two years that had previously been suspended.
Knight still has to go before the court to face the new felony charges, two counts of child molestation.
“He only had two years suspended from his original sentence for burglary of a dwelling,” Williamson wrote. “I would have given more time if I could have.”
If Knight had served all of his six-year sentence, he would have been eligible for release on Sept. 21, 2024, according to the MDOC website. He just got transferred from the Jones County Adult Detention Center to MDOC custody on June 19.
The Parole Board sends out notifications to the judge, district attorney and sheriff when offenders are being considered for parole. Not many respond, but Williamson has been an outspoken critic of the early releases for many years.
Log In
