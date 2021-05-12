The trial date for the lone-remaining complaint in Greg Burroughs’ lawsuit against the city of Laurel and its police department has been set for Sept. 13.
A jury will hear the case in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg starting at 9 a.m., with Judge Taylor McNeel presiding. A pretrial conference with the attorneys will be at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
Burroughs’ complaint that he was detained by the LPD for too long with no probable cause was his only complaint with merit, according to a ruling that was handed down by McNeel this month in response to a motion for summary judgment. The original complaint, filed in April 2019 by Hattiesburg attorney Daniel Waide, listed 131 items to support the claim that his client was the victim of “malicious prosecution, defamation, slander and false imprisonment.”
They were seeking unspecified compensation, claiming that his Constitutional rights were violated and his reputation in the community ruined.
The city is being defended by attorneys Brett Robinson and Chris McDaniel.
Burroughs claimed that police officers leaked information to the Leader-Call that led to him being indicted and charged in the June 2017 shooting death of 23-year-old girlfriend Katherine Sinclair. That complaint lacked merit, according to the ruling. The Leader-Call cited confidential sources in numerous articles about the investigation, “(including) information not known to the public,” McNeel wrote in the ruling. “Many of the details in the articles are undisputedly accurate.”
The paper reported that Burroughs failed a polygraph test on the night of the shooting, and Burroughs accused LPD officer Josh Welch and LPD Investigator Michael Reaves of “leaking” that information to the paper. In depositions, both denied divulging the polygraph results to the Leader-Call.
“First, Burroughs undisputedly failed the polygraph,” McNeel wrote. “So even if the police officers did tell the press that Burroughs failed the polygraph exam, the assertion would not rise to the level of a ‘concrete, false factual assertion.
“Second, there is simply no evidence in the record indication that either Officer Welch or Officer Reaves leaked such information. Both officers denied doing so under oath, and the denied having any knowledge of anyone who did.”
The claim that Reaves falsely arrested Burroughs on the night of the shooting was also denied.
“Burroughs incorrectly asserts that the failed polygraph test was the only piece of evidence supporting probable cause … (but) the undisputed facts reveal that the officers had other evidence supporting probable cause at that time,” according to the ruling.
The judge outlined some of that evidence, including the fact that Sinclair had on no clothes from the waist down and no shoes when she was found in the driver’s seat of her car in Burroughs’ garage. He also noted that there were marks on the trunk of Sinclair’s car, “which could indicate that the garage door was closed on her car.” Burroughs told police that the vehicle was in reverse at the time of the shooting, “but the immediately available evidence did not necessarily align with his version of events.” The grand jurors “found the conflicting evidence so compelling,” the judge wrote, they listed that as one of the primary reasons for indicting Burroughs of manslaughter in October.
Burroughs claimed that the LPD’s actions were an “intentional infliction of emotional distress,” and he was seeking compensation for his “loss of reputation” and “loss of enjoyment of life.”
Burroughs’ claims that Reaves didn’t do proper tests on the gun and that Welch’s polygraph test wasn’t legitimate also had no merit, the judge ruled. The judge also shot down his claim that the city failed to properly train the officers. “Burroughs has failed to put forward facts showing he was harmed by a clearly established constitutional violation concerning the polygraph or any alleged leaks to the press.”
The judge concluded that Welch and Reaves are “entitled to qualified immunity” on all of those claims and the “there is no municipal liability for Defendant City of Laurel.” Reaves is not entitled to immunity on the claim concerning the promptness requirement for a determination of probable cause before a neutral judge, McNeel wrote.
Burroughs was held at the LPD headquarters and the Jones County Adult Detention Center for 86 hours without being charged after the shooting, and that part of the complaint is problematic, the judge wrote. The state “has the burden of proving reasonableness by showing that an emergency or extraordinary circumstance existed to justify detaining him without providing access to a neutral judge.”
That’s what the jury will decide in U.S. District Court in September.
A Franklin County jury found Burroughs not guilty of manslaughter in Sinclair’s death. A wrongful death suit filed by her family his still pending in Jones County Circuit Court and will likely be heard this summer in Neshoba County. Lawyers in the civil case were granted a change of venue for that trial just as lawyers in the criminal trial were.
