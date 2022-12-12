Shooting suspect found in camper; Big adventure ends for ‘Pee Wee’ with hindering prosecution charge
•
A K9 got a little taste of ham hock with Cornbread when he helped apprehend the shooting suspect for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday night.
Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole, 45, was hiding in a camper when he was taken into custody a week and a day after he was accused of shooting William Parker at a residence on Job R. Lane in Moselle. He is being charged with aggravated assault, and a man who was believed to be helping him elude authorities — William “Peewee” Carter, 53, of Petal — was charged with hindering prosecution. Poole’s girlfriend Tyrae “Pippie” Cooley, 46, of Moselle was also charged with that same offense last week.
The man called “Cornbread” ignored questions from reporters who tried to butter him up by asking questions that weren’t accusatory as he made his way to his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $50,000. Poole said he would need a court-appointed attorney.
Carter apparently crumbled and helped crack the case after he was pulled over by Forrest County authorities shortly after dropping off the suspect. He was released pending going before the grand jury.
The Cornbread caper captivated readers all week. They helped authorities find out his real name — he was known only as “Cornbread” to the victim — after Parker was reportedly shot in the abdomen area at Poole’s residence on Job R. Lane last Saturday morning.
It was a familiar ending for the JCSD, and it led Sheriff Joe Berlin to restate a message he’s often relayed to criminals: “We’ve said it time and time again ... Run all you want, you are just going to go to jail tired.
“We love to play hide-and-seek, and we’ve been pretty successful at it.”
After just missing him at a fast-food restaurant in Petal, authorities finally nabbed Poole after Berlin got a tip from a narcotics agent with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, and he passed it on Sgt. Derrick Knight. During a traffic stop, the Forrest County agent learned that Carter had just dropped off Poole at a camper on Job R. Lane, where Poole and Cooley live.
JCSD deputies Jared Hutto, Harrison Tew and Xavier Thigpen responded with Knight and K9 Oblix along with Forrest County deputies. They used a loudspeaker to order Poole to come out of the camper, and he tried to open the door, but it was barricaded by a small deep freezer, according to the report.
Deputies approached the door and Thigpen kicked the freezer out of the way, but Poole reportedly refused to come out and took a step back inside. When he did that, Knight was concerned that the suspect may be trying to get a weapon, so he gave Oblix the command to apprehend the suspect, the report continued.
The K9 bit Poole on the right calf area of his leg, and the suspect went down and was taken into custody without further incident, the report concluded. Poole was treated on the scene for minor injuries and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
“Incidents like this is why the Jones County Sheriff’s Department believes that working closely with surrounding agencies is key to successful investigations,” JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said. “Thanks to Sheriff Charlie Sims and Forrest County deputies for their assistance.”
The shooting has something to do with a dispute over a vehicle title, JCSD Investigator Patrick Oster said. Poole could also face a charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility in 2012 in Lincoln County.
