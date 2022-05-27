Dionne Rhodes has been making the City of Laurel beautiful for almost nine years working in the landscaping department. She’s lived in Laurel for 27 years and keeps her yard beautiful, too.
“This year, I’m experimenting,” she said of the flowers she planted in front of City Hall. “My boss wanted (the flowers) full and colorful, so I’ve actually been experimenting with the plants. Normally I plant lantanas but I’ve been trying to work with different plants.”
Before that, she worked at Jones College for a year, where she graduated in 2008 with her associate’s degree in horticulture.
“I always say God bamboozled me,” she said. “When I went to sign up at JC, I went to sign up for floral arrangements because I had been doing weddings, not knowing I had actually signed up for a two-year program until I started.”
It took her a month to realize what she signed up for, and the first year she went they learned about trees and she wanted to get out.
“My teacher wouldn’t let me quit, and my husband didn’t want me to stop either, so it wasn’t until my second year when we got into flowers that I started enjoying it. It just went from there,” she said.
Residents and visitors often see Rhodes weed-eating or hedging bushes, and she said she loves every minute of it.
“I’ll weed-eat a whole area before I mow,” Rhodes said jokingly. “I don’t even like to mow my own yard.”
But Rhodes’ satisfaction comes from seeing others enjoy what she’s planted.
