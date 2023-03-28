South Jones’ Thurman set to compete in Germany
•
Oftentimes life’s most exciting journeys are those that are the least expected. Such is the case for South Jones junior Gavin Thurman, whose passion for soccer was born in an unlikely way but recently earned him the opportunity to travel abroad and compete in Germany as a selectee for the NextGen Showcase.
If you’d told him five years ago that his career in athletics would carry him far beyond the Free State, Thurman would’ve surely thought you were referring to baseball. In fact, he first tried out for the junior varsity soccer squad as a means of staying active in the offseason, hoping it would better prepare him for a successful spring with the Braves baseball team.
“I grew up playing baseball. It was my first love,” Thurman recalled. “My grandfather (Dr. Watts Davis) actually convinced me to try out for soccer in the seventh grade because he told me it would keep me in shape for baseball.”
Thurman’s only previous experience with soccer had come when he was a toddler, playing from the ages of 4 to 6, at which point his mother, Merideth Thurman, said the sport did not leave him with the greatest first impression.
“I was his coach,” his mother shared. “When we moved here, it was just baseball until seventh grade, and he hated soccer! I told him he had to give it one season and give it a chance but that he didn’t have to try out again if he didn’t want to.”
Heeding their advice, Thurman decided it was worth a shot. He ultimately made the team, but not in the way that he anticipated.
“Hold up just a second. He didn’t tell you the full story,” South Jones head soccer coach Lucas Gleason chimed in to share. “His seventh-grade year, he made the team by mistake.
“That was the transition year, from Jordan (Hamilton) to me (as head coach). Jordan put him down on the list, thinking he was a different player. He showed up for practice in August, and we just went with it. It really is one of those things where it seemed meant to be because he wasn’t even supposed to be here.”
Over time, Gleason and the Braves’ soccer family realized how fortunate they were that fate intervened. Over the last three years, Thurman has been a consistent playmaker on the pitch for the varsity squad, helping lead South Jones to a 32-16-5 record with three consecutive playoff appearances and back-to-back Region 5-5A championships.
“He’s just one of those guys who shows up to work every single day. Any time you’re trying to help raise boys into men, that’s what you’re looking for,” Gleason said. “He sets a great example by showing up and putting 100-percent, max effort on the field. That’s what you know you’re going to get from him.”
Encouraged by his progress and eager to continue growing, Thurman made the difficult decision last fall to part ways with his first love, America’s pastime, to focus on sharpening his soccer skills. Through a friend, he learned about The Fussball Project, a program based in New York City that helps groom young soccer players by exposing them to higher levels of training and development while playing against elite competition throughout Europe.
“Another high school player suggested that I give it a shot,” Thurman recalled. “I went to a tryout in New York, and earlier this month, I found out that I made the team. At first I wasn’t really sure if (quitting baseball) was the right decision, but now I believe that it was.”
In July, Thurman will travel with a new group of teammates back to New York for a two-day training camp. Later that month, they’ll fly to Germany and compete in 8-10 games against some of the country’s top youth academies. Thurman said he couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity, which he hopes will allow him to make connections and take his game to an even higher level before returning to Ellisville for his senior year with the Braves.
“One of their main slogans is ‘opening doors,’ and that’s exactly what I’m looking for,” he said. “Whether it’s in Germany or coming back here to play in college somewhere, I just want to put myself in the best position to keep going.”
Although he’ll be far from home, Thurman’s family of Braves will still be cheering him on from afar as he takes the next step in an unlikely journey.
“The old saying is that hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard, but whenever talent and hard work meet, that’s when really special things happen,” Gleason said. “And he’s got both.”
“I am so excited to see him pursue his dream, and I love watching him play this beautiful game,” his mother said. As much as it hurts my heart to let him go, he’s doing what I’ve raised him to do — set goals and pursue his dreams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.