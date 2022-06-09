False alarm at Wal-Mart parking lot
What was thought to be a kidnapping in the Walmart parking lot caused quite a stir on social media Wednesday.
The mother and father of a child were at the store on 16th Avenue when an altercation broke out between the two. The father took the baby and left the store. Alerts went out for a possible kidnapping and the father was taken into custody in Ellisville.
Police interviewed everyone involved and the child’s father was released from custody. However, the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for a grand jury to determine whether there should be an indictment.
“The initial information made things seem worse than they were,” Laurel police Chief Cox said. “The suspect was apprehended, and the child was placed back in the custody of the mother.”
