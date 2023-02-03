Jones County Sheriff’s Department K9 handler Sgt. Derick Knight and K9 Oblix visited with Northeast Jones Tiger Club students on Tuesday. Knight discussed the importance of having a K9 on each shift and how Oblix and the three other JCSD K9s train and operate in support of JCSD patrol duties. The NEJ Tiger Club students were able to see Oblix respond to obedience commands and be rewarded for his efforts. “We love having the opportunity to visit with students and let them observe our K9’s as they respond to our commands,” Knight said. “These are working, dual-purpose K9s who specialize in handler protection, narcotics detection and tracking. We are blessed to have four K9s in service at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department providing 24/7 coverage across our four patrol squads.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.