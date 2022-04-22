A kidnapping suspect out of Louisiana crashed a 2016 Nissan Sentra under the 16th Avenue overpass in Laurel just before noon Thursday after a high-speed chase with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and local law enforcement officials.
The suspect — identified as Ronald Lewis, who reportedly walked off a work release program for Union Parish in Louisiana — was reportedly ejected and seriously injured then transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Forrest General. He crashed with MHP Trooper Pete Knight after leading law enforcement on a 15-mile chase up Interstate 59 that topped speeds of 100 mph, starting at the mile marker 80 when a trooper spotted the suspect car, and ending at mile marker 95. Lewis reportedly drove on the shoulder of the road at times trying to elude officers.
The call started out of New Orleans, with the woman calling 911 and saying she was being held against her will. The phone “pinged” in St. Tammany
Parish, officials there said, and when they found the number and called back, she was already in Mississippi, so they notified authorities here. The passenger — an unidentified woman who was possibly the victim — was believed to also injured and transported to SCRMC, but her injuries weren’t believed to be serious. No law enforcement officials were injured. The Nissan reportedly flipped and landed on the driver. Numerous MHP officials were on the scene along with Laurel police. LPD Investigators Seth Crabtree and Mitch Blakeney helped collect evidence from the vehicle. The Mississippi Department of Transportation also responded because a guardrail was destroyed in the crash. The interstate was shut down for a time as law enforcement surrounded the scene. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
