The Landrum’s Homestead was filled with throngs of patrons throughout the day. A pumpkin patch, pony ride, tractor ride, old engine show and a blacksmith showcase were just a few of the activities at the festival. Coming up next on Landrum’s event schedule is the 39th annual Christmas at the Village set for Nov. 26-27. Landrum’s will also resume its annual Christmas Lights at Landrum’s Homestead beginning on Dec. 2 and will open select dates through Dec. 23. Check Landrum’s Facebook page for full details on all of their upcoming events. Above, The pony ride was one of the biggest hits at the festival; at right, a group of children have fun playing in the corn processors.
Photos by Josh Beasley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.