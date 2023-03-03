An exhibition of paintings by Benjamin Patterson will be on display for a couple more days at the Rogers-Green House of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art (566 North 5th Ave., Laurel).
His collection of oil paintings called “A Classical Renaissance” features more than 40 works in genres ranging from landscape to portraiture to classical history. The final day for the exhibit is Monday.
