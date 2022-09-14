A young man who was known for his love of riding bulls was killed and a teenager was seriously injured after the pickup they were in crashed into a tree off Pleasant Grove Road just before midnight on Tuesday.
Dalton C. Edwards, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway sliding sideways and hit a large tree directly on the driver’s side, said Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Passenger Bryce Byrd, 16, was ejected from the pickup and transported by EMServ Ambulance with what were described as serious injuries.
The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Pleasant Grove Road, between its intersections with Hardy Hodge and Poole Creek roads.
Volunteer firefighters from Rustin and Sandersville responded and had to use hydraulic tools to extricate Edwards while other medics tended to Byrd. Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall pronounced Edwards dead.
It appeared that speed was a factor in the crash, according to the accident report.
Word of the crash spread on social media into the morning, with many of the commenters making references to his love of bull riding and sharing photos and videos of him doing that.
“I hope you’re riding all the bulls and eating as much Taco Bell as you want up there,” May’Lee McDonald posted.
Kris LeCabellec wrote that he just watched Edwards “do something you love” last weekend and posted a video and photo of Edwards riding bulls. “(I)f y’all will keep his family in yalls prayers and continue to pray for our other buddy Bryce Byrd.”
