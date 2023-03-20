MDWFP takes possession of animal found in vape-shop raid suspect’s home aquarium
•
Officers with the Laurel Police Department got more than they bargained for when they busted a local vape show — and they weren’t just referring to the hundreds of bottles of illegal vape juice they confiscated. They also found nearly a dozen firearms and an alligator at the residence of the shop owner after they arrested him.
Stephen Hancock, 49, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of an illegal distillery after agents with LPD Narcotics Division raided his shop Blowin’ Smoke Vapors at 1514 West 10th St. and his residence on Altamont Drive in North Laurel.
He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court and Judge Kyle Robertons set his bond at $7,500. Hancock has since posted bond and been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Hancock’s arrest was the result of an investigation that spanned several months after the LPD received tips that he was selling the drug-laced products — some to minors.
Several parents reported that their kids were having adverse effects from vape juice that was purchased from the location, LPD Capt. Michael Reaves said.
“We had some of the bottles of juice tested at the state crime lab, and it came back as K2,” Reaves said. “The closest thing you can relate it to is spice. It is an illegal substance, and we obviously don’t want it out in the community, especially available to our teenagers and younger children.”
The LPD seized “a large amount of cash,” along with an estimated 1,400-1,500 bottles of the synthetic cannabinoids. At Hancock’s home, officers discovered 11 firearms — including an illegal sawed-off shotgun — along with an illegal liquor distillery.
Authorities also found a 2-foot-long alligator that had its growth stunted by being kept in an aquarium that was too small, they said. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks took possession of the animal.
The vape shop also has two cases of selling to minors, Reaves said.
“We are happy to get these drugs off the street,” he said. “At this time, we are not sure if the owner and manager are partners. We have some more investigation work to do. But some of this stuff is coming across the border into our communities, and we have to stop it.
“One of things we want the community to know is that this was one of our vape shops and they are on our radar. If you are selling drugs in our community, you might be seeing us, so take warning.”
