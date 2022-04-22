Laurel Arts League will present its 2022 City-Wide Art Contest winners at an upcoming exhibit at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art from today (Saturday) through May 1.
Each year, local kindergarten through sixth-grade students are invited to submit original artwork depicting the competition and theme. This year’s theme was “Our Town”— which is the same as the very first City Wide Art Competition in 1971.
“Laurel has so many talented young artists,” said Arts League City-wide Art Contest chair Hillary Steinwinder. “Students seemed to be truly inspired by the theme and I cannot wait for our community to see their creativity."
Hundreds of students submitted art from Mason Elementary, Oak Park Elementary School, Laurel Upper Elementary, Laurel Magnet School of the Arts, Laurel Middle School, St. John’s Day School and Laurel Christian School this year. Winners were determined through three rounds of judging. First-place, second-place and third-place ribbons were awarded for each grade level at each school during the first round. Then, the first-place winners from each school advanced to the semifinal round where their entry was judged against other grade-level students from the six other city schools.
From these entries, first, second, and third place winners were selected. Proceeds from Laurel Arts League’s annual festival, Day in the Park, are used throughout the year to support student art programs like the City-Wide Art Contest, museum exhibits, public art projects, and give scholarships to aspiring artists.
To learn more about the Laurel Arts League or Day in the Park, please visit www.laurelartsleague.com.
