Applications are being accepted for the Laurel Arts League scholarship programs for high school and college students. Two scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded to college students majoring in a visual fine arts degree program at a public or private college or university. Four scholarships of $500 will be awarded to area high school students.
“The goal of our scholarship program is to make a profound impact on the lives of students in our community,” said Lora Adcock, president of the Laurel Arts League.
The Laurel Arts League Scholarship Program targets current college and high school students. For the $1,000 scholarships, the program is open to students in their sophomore, junior or senior year attending an accredited institution within Mississippi and/or collegiate students in their sophomore, junior or senior year from Jones County who are attending an accredited institution outside the state.
For the $500 scholarships, the program is open to area high school seniors in Jones County, including all public, private and home-school programs.
Applications can be found online at www.laurelartsleague.com. The deadline for applying to the Laurel Arts League Scholarship Program is March 24.
Questions may be submitted to artsleaguescholarship@gmail.com. All applicants will be notified of the results via email in late April. For more about the Laurel Arts League, go to laurelartsleague.com.
