While Ben and Erin Napier’s Home Town is known for revitalizing downtown, the duo has also supported Laurel’s local art scene.
Through their store and Mississippi Made events, ongoing on select Saturdays from May to September, the Napiers have helped showcase artisans and artists across the state. In their Mercantile Co. store, the couple have featured Laurel-based artists for some time, including up-and-coming artist and Laurel Christian School graduate Laura Jones.
After the Laurel resident graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s of fine art in 2020, she thought she would go into marketing.
But through some connections to Laurel Mercantile Co. staff, she got a graphic design internship, which turned into a new and unexpected opportunity for Jones.
“This was a summer internship that turned into a career, and it’s just been a blessing,” Jones said. “I never expected this to happen, I thought I would immediately get a graphic design job out of college.”
Now, the 22-year-old artist creates custom watercolor paintings of homes for Mercantile Co., selling online for $350-$450 per painting. Since starting the internship, she has done paintings of homes and become a contractor with Mercantile Co. She said over the past two years, it’s given her time to figure out her process and use the right materials for her paintings.
Jones said she’s been painting for a long time but learned a lot from her art teacher at Laurel Christian School, Cassandra Clark.
Jones said Clark did a lot of pen-and-ink drawings of architecture in downtown Laurel that inspired her.
Clark said Jones was a focused student and had a great sense of humor.
“When it was time to paint, she would focus herself on what we were doing and it seemed she would be totally immersed in her art,” Clark said.
Clark’s works are also available for purchase at Laurel Mercantile Co.
