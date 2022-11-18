A Laurel man was involved in a vehicle crash that killed a woman in Lamar County on Wednesday evening, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Russel Coleman, 57, was headed west on Highway 42 in a 2017 Toyota Sienna when it collided with a 2005 Ford Explorer that was being driven by Hector Mayo, 25, of Petal and a 2011 Nissan Altima that was being driven by Beau Trahan, 45, of Columbia just after 5:30 p.m.
Regina Lynn Higgins, who was a passenger in the minivan with Coleman, received fatal injuries from the crash, which is being investigated by MHP. No more information was provided.
In a separate incident, MHP released the names of the drivers involved in a crash on Highway 84 East at Mill Creek Road that occurred at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday. Lashonda West, 39, of Waynesboro was eastbound on the highway in a 2016 Altima and Ruth Chapin, 72, of Laurel was driving the 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis that crossed into her path from Mill Creek Road. Chapin had to be extricated from the vehicle by the jaws of life. She and West were transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center with what were described as moderate injuries.
