The Laurel Fire Department, with help from Walmart, is giving away fire extinguishers and smoke alarms to eligible homeowners inside the city limits.
The program begins today (Thursday) and continues through Jan. 6. Homeowners can receive up to three smoke alarms and one fire extinguisher. To be eligible, homeowners must live in the Laurel city limits and sign a waiver, and they must be present at the time of installation.
The program was formed to help educate the homeowners in home fire prevention and safety awareness, LFD Chief Leo Brown said. He emphasized the importance of the placement and the checking of smoke alarms and having a fire extinguisher in every home.
“The Laurel Fire Department has always stressed the importance in the schools about fire safety, now we want to go to the homeowners and their family and teach fire safety and awareness,” Brown said. “It is our mission to help expand the knowledge of fire safety to every business, every home, every school and individual in the City of Laurel.”
To sign up for the program, call Tandi Tanner at 601-428-6597 from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Churches, schools, businesses, apartments and other rental properties are not eligible for the program. It’s for residential homeowners only, Brown said.
