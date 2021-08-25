The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge No. 2 is hosting its second annual golf-ball-drop fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The donor whose golf ball either goes in the hole first or comes closest to the hole will win a $5,000 prize. The payout is based on the sale of all 1,000 tickets or 25 percent of gross ticket sales guaranteed. Tickets are $20 each or a book of six tickets is $100.
The winner does not have to be present at the Sportsplex, which is where the golf-ball drop will be.
“This is a fundraiser that we hold in order to raise funds to help buy gifts for underprivileged children and/or those affected by tragedy at Christmas through our ‘Shop With A Cop’ program,” said Layne Bounds, president of the local FOP. “In addition, donated funds are used to support law enforcement officers who may have suffered a medical event, accident or who are injured in the line of duty.”
Tickets may be purchased from any FOP Laurel Lodge No. 2 member or by calling Bounds at 601-425-4711 or Jake Driskell at 601-425-3147.
