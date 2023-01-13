Float applications being accepted
•
The annual Mardi Gras parade a little less than a month away, but float entries are being accepted now, Layne Bounds of the Laurel Fraternal Order of Police announced.
The downtown Laurel parade is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The parade is fun for families, but it funds help for families in need throughout the year.
Proceeds from the $125 entry fee for each float go to the FOP’s annual Shop-With-A-Cop outing for local children who have been through trauma and to help the families of injured or sick officers during their time of need.
There is another benefit for local law enforcement officials, too, Bounds said.
“When people come out and enjoy the parade, they see us as people, just having a good time with them, and that’s important, especially in this day and age,” he said.
The night parade has had a “great turnout,” and local restaurants seem to enjoy it because they benefit from the crowds, too, Bounds said. Some “Home Town” fans who were camped out downtown last year especially enjoyed it because they were from up north and had never seen a Mardi Gras parade before, he said. “Everyone has a great time.”
Downtown Laurel’s “sip-and-stroll” ordinance allows for alcoholic beverages to be consumed, but laws that pertain to behavior will still be enforced. The goal for parade organizers and public officials is to keep it fun, but to keep it family-friendly.
Bok Homa Casino is the primary sponsor of the parade, and that’s a “huge benefit for us,” Bounds said, adding that Davis Cabinetry in downtown is also a big sponsor.
The lineup for parade floats will begin at Mason Street and Leontyne Price Boulevard, and the route is still being tweaked. They’re trying to avoid going down Leontyne Price Boulevard and there will be a “buffer zone” between floats because of safety concerns, Bounds said.
“It’s going to be a great time,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and FOP.
For a float application, call Bounds at the Laurel Police Department (601-425-4711) or Driskell at the JCSD (601-425-3147).
