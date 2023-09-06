The Laurel Garden Club’s civic improvement and conservation committees recently hosted a work day at the construction site of the new Laurel-Jones County Visitors’ Center on Leontyne Price Boulevard.

Club members cleaned and spruced up the grounds beyond the planned landscape areas. The club partnered through the Garden Club of America’s Partner for Plants grant it received to promote the use of native plants in landscape design. A three-year commitment from the club will help secure more grant support for the visitors’ center’s native and pollinator plantings.

laurel garden club visitors center

Laurel Garden Club members, from left, Diane Thames, Jo Lynn McLeod, Hermine Granberry, Tamara Leggett, club President Barbara Sauls, Cathy Padgett, Pam Howard and Elizabeth Kent took part in the day of service. (Photo submitted)

“We are so appreciative that the Laurel Council of Garden Clubs chose to assist with our new visitors’ center,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “This facility has truly been a community-wide effort, and we thank everyone who has and continues to play a part in its completion.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.