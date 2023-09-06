The Laurel Garden Club’s civic improvement and conservation committees recently hosted a work day at the construction site of the new Laurel-Jones County Visitors’ Center on Leontyne Price Boulevard.
Club members cleaned and spruced up the grounds beyond the planned landscape areas. The club partnered through the Garden Club of America’s Partner for Plants grant it received to promote the use of native plants in landscape design. A three-year commitment from the club will help secure more grant support for the visitors’ center’s native and pollinator plantings.
“We are so appreciative that the Laurel Council of Garden Clubs chose to assist with our new visitors’ center,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “This facility has truly been a community-wide effort, and we thank everyone who has and continues to play a part in its completion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.