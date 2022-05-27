U.S. Air Force Maj. Tiffany Carter, a Laurel High graduate and mother of two, is commander of the 509th Contracting Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri — the only base in the country that features B-2 stealth bombers.
Carter graduated from Laurel High in 2005. She went on to Jackson State University where she received her bachelor’s and master's degrees while serving in the Air Force. It was at JSU that Carter initially joined the schools Reserve Officer Training Corps and then the Air Force.
“It was the last thing I wanted to do,” Carter said. “But after talking and considering ROTC, I decided to join the Air Force.”
As commander of the 509th Contracting Squadron, she trains and equips a 37-member squadron. Carter is married to Hayes Carter, and her mother Debbie Richardson; father McKinley Jones, an Army veteran; and grandmother Jessie Mae Williamson reside in Laurel.
