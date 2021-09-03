The Laurel Housing Authority is continuing to look for ways to offer affordable housing to the residents of Laurel and Jones County.
LHA Executive Director Ailrick Young and the Board of Commissioners of the Laurel Housing Authority recently announced more affordable housing opportunities being provided for local residents while LHA continues to work to enhance the lives of its current residents. The board recently conducted its annual meeting and program recognizing residents and employees for their service at The Gables.
Rev. George Barnes serves as the board’s chairman, George Carter Jr. is vice chairman and commissioners are Tensie Wheeler, Hilary Burroughs and Sandy Holifield. Willie Taylor was selected as the agency’s Employee of the Year, Young announced.
Taylor is one of the LHA’s property managers. LHA property manager Tramel McMillan and LHA Safety Officer Charlie Turner were recognized for 10 years of service to the agency. Also, property managers, the safety officer and bookkeeper, and ROSS program coordinators presented their activities and accomplishments for the year to the board.
The agency’s commitment to its residents was shown through the recognition of several individuals for their contributions to LHA. The agency conducts an employment program, hiring an adult and a young person at each housing unit site to help promote employment and economic independence. Rachel Jones, Malexys Harris, Shalayne Patterson, Catherine Nix, LaShonda Jones, Ellen Strickland and Octavia Roberts were recognized for their participation in the agency’s Summer Employment Program.
Young commended the many volunteers and committed employees for their countless hours of service. The LHA recognized residents who had contributed community service during the past year. Also, residents participating in the agency’s Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency programs at the various LHA sites were recognized — Sheryl Heidelberg and Braxton Thomas from the Beacon Homes Site, Catherine Nix and Kelsey Dixon from the Brown Circle Site, Charles Clayton and Ellen Strickland from the Arco Lane Site, and Reginald Hales and Sabien Ruffin from the Windsor Court Site.
Ida Knight and the Mississippi State University Extension Service received as the agency’s 2021 Community Partnership Award.
“It’s through the help of our partners that we are able to provide so many services to our residents,” Young said. “Our partners help us make a difference in the lives of others by assisting us in providing our residents with the tools to improve their quality of life.”
Young also commended the agency’s other community partners. One of them, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, attended the annual meeting. Young announced the beginning of the developmental phase of several upcoming projects for the LHA and highlighted the agency’s accomplishments this past year.
Among those was the acquisition of additional sites for development, particularly the old Charity Hospital site, the redevelopment work being done at the Triangle Homes site and Beacon Homes site, Welcome Center Partnership, completion of its 16h Year of the LHA’s Summer Feeding Program that transitioned to “Grab & Go” due to COVID-19 and the completion of its sixth year of the Resident/Youth Summer Employment Training Program. He also reported that the agency had a clear independent audit and was able to maintain reserves above HUD’s recommended levels.
The LHA’s mission is to provide and create affordable housing opportunities that promote and provide safe housing, self-sufficiency and viable productive communities for individuals and families within Laurel and Jones County. For more information about LHA, call 601-425-4651.
