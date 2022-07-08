Laurel Little Theatre will open its 62nd season, “A Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Season” Aug. 5 with its production of “Something Rotten.”
“Something Rotten” will run the weekends of July 29- 31 and Aug. 5-7. Set in Shakespearean times, a pair of brothers producing theater shows never seem to have the hits their arch enemy has — the swashbuckler ladies man William Shakespeare. So they have a clever idea — why not put words to music to bring in a crowd, creating the world's first musical comedy?
Director Frankie Bennett and music director Dr. Susan Smith have a huge cast and crew of more than 50 who have been rehearsing for more than a month.
LLT’s reservation line for “Something Rotten” starts answering July 22 by calling 601-428-0140. The second production of the season will be the
Southern comedy “Ripcord,” running in October under the direction of Rick Youngblood.
