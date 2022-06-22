Laurel Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
“Laurel Main Street is proud to be accredited by Main Street
America,” said Caroline Burks, executive director of Laurel Main Street. “Accreditation equips Laurel Main Street with the state and national resources to support our members, partners and stakeholders, as well as providing a framework for sustainable growth for our downtown as a whole.”
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tire- lessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities.
I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, fueled the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings and created 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, every dollar a Main Street program spent to support its operations generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
Laurel Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by Mississippi Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets.
