Those who have long admired the plants and flowers in the downtown area have Regina “Little Bit” Loper to thank, and Laurel Main Street did just that at a special gathering recently. LMS officials hosted a “thank you” breakfast at the Laurel Train Depot to show their appreciation for all city workers whose jobs include providing services for the downtown area — parks and recreation, public works, the inspection department, and Laurel police and Station 1 firefighters. Loper, who is landscape supervisor in the Laurel Parks and Recreation Department, was given a donation and a lifetime membership to the organization. She has been with the City of Laurel since 2010, but has been out on medical leave recently battling cancer. City employees and LMS volunteers wanted to honor her for all of her hard work and dedication to making and keeping Laurel beautiful. Laurel Main Street President Lee Bounds of Woodland Realty presented the gifts to Kathy Bullock, who accepted them on Loper’s behalf. Loper is shown with Laurel Parks and Recreation Department Director Elvin Ulmer last October just before planting some flowers in front of City Hall. LMS members who helped serve breakfast were, from left, Mallorie Rasberry, Aly Smith, Lee Bounds, Nicki Hudson and LMS executive director Caroline Burks.
