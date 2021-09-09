A Laurel man was arrested Monday evening for child abuse and aggravated domestic assault after reportedly causing serious injuries to a child under 14.
Theodore Smith, 43, was charged with one count of domestic aggravated assault and simple assault domestic violence. Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $70,000 — $35,000 for each charge — in Smith’s initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday.
On Sept. 6 around 9:16 p.m., Laurel police received a report of a domestic situation between Smith and the child that began near the 800 block of Maple Street and progressed to North 8th Street. The child’s injuries required medical attention, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said, adding that law enforcement was able to return the child to the custody of his aunt. Due to the nature of the assault and injuries, he was charged with domestic aggravated assault.
“The family had some disagreements,” Cox said. “There’s a line between discipline and abuse, and we believe in this case, that line was crossed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.