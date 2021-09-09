A Laurel man is accused of raping a child after the young accuser came forward to report ongoing abuse, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
Leonardo Martinez, 46, was arrested and charged with child rape Tuesday evening at his home near North 8th Avenue. The accuser’s family made the initial report Aug. 20 to the LPD to launch the investigation. Cox did not release the child’s age or gender. The accuser is known to Martinez but not related, he said.
“We’ve got to make sure we have our ducks in a row before we make an arrest,” Cox said. “Scheduling the interview took some time and was a reason for the delay.”
The LPD utilizes a nonprofit on the coast that offers free forensic interviews for smaller police departments. The accuser underwent a forensic interview with a child psychologist Friday, and after getting the results Tuesday, police arrested and charged Martinez.
The case is assigned to LPD investigator Josh Freeman.
Martinez was interviewed Wednesday morning and his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court. His bond was set at $750,000
