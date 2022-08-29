A Laurel man was arrested Sunday after being accused of shooting another man as he walked along a city street.
Demetrius Morgan, 56, was charged with drive-by shooting and aggravated assault after he was taken into custody a few hours after a gunshot victim was treated at South Central Regional Medical Center. The victim identified Morgan as the shooter, according to police reports.
Morgan was driving a silver Nissan on Woodlawn Drive just before 4:30 p.m. when he saw the unidentified victim walking and shot him in the leg with a handgun, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
The men know each other, according to the report taken by Lt. John Stringer, but no reason for the shooting was given. Morgan’s name was put out as the suspect, and Patrolman Joseph Couch located him on Airport Drive just before 10 p.m. and took him into custody. Morgan was also charged with public drunkenness and possession of marijuana.
“Good work by these officers,” Cox said. “I’m glad they got him in custody so quickly.”
Investigator Josh Freeman is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information about this or any case is asked to contact LPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
