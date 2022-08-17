A Laurel man is facing serious charges after being accused of having sex with an underage girl, according to reports from the Laurel Police Department.
Lekeme Hatten, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual battery and the enticement of a child for sexual purposes. He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Tuesday and Judge Kyle Robertson set Hatten’s bond at a total of $15,000 for both felonies.
The suspect reportedly approached the accuser at work trying to get her to have sex, but no other details were provided. The sexual battery charge indicates that there was a sex act at some point and that the girl was under age 16, but she is a teenager, according to a source with knowledge of the case.
The accusations were brought to the attention of the LPD by officials at Laurel High School, Chief Tommy Cox said, but he wouldn’t get into specifics.
“These cases are always upsetting,” he said, adding that they wear on investigators, “but, of course, the victim is the real victim. There are no winners.”
Investigator Brad Anderson is handling the case for the LPD.
Sexual battery can carry a sentence of up to life in prison.
