A young Laurel man died after crashing a car in Forrest County last week, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.
Mykel S. Lee, 20, was driving west on Highway 98 in a 2017 Hyundai Electra around 3 a.m. Thursday when the car left the roadway and struck a tree, MHP reported. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the press release from MHP, which is investigating the cause of the crash.
No other information was available
