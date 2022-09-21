A Laurel man whose fiancée is expecting a baby is one of eight men to be arrested in a multi-agency undercover sting operation for going online to set up sex with a prostitute.
Joseph L. Ladner, 27, was charged with procuring a prostitute during Operation Washout in Columbia, which targeted people who were accused of providing money to sex traffickers by paying for prostitutes. It was a joint operation of the Columbia Police Department, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security and the Mississippi Department of Corrections, according to press releases and reports.
Ladner is engaged, according to his Facebook page, and his fiancée posted a photo of an ultrasound image of a baby while announcing in March that she was expecting.
Will T. Sanford, 26, of Seminary was also among the suspects charged with procuring prostitution.
The suspect who received the most attention in the sting was 46-year-old Michael S. Garrett of Purvis, who was executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis. He was charged with procuring prostitution and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Charges ranging from procuring prostitution to possession of a controlled substance — including methamphetamine, cocaine and 31 individual packages of what are believed to be THC edibles — have been brought against the suspects.
Additional investigations are ongoing and outside resources, such as the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, have been sought in the case.
