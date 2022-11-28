A Laurel native who has been working as an educator in North Carolina will be Mississippi’s next state superintendent, she State Board of Education announced.
Robert Taylor is the new leader of Mississippi’s 140 public school districts, the board announced in a press release. His appointment ends a months-long search after former State Superintendent Carey Wright stepped down from the position in June.
Taylor was most recently a deputy state superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and has worked in North Carolina schools since 1992. He has served as a teacher’s assistant, classroom teacher, school administrator and in various district leadership positions before becoming the superintendent of Bladen County Schools in 2011. He served in this role until 2021, when he became a deputy state superintendent.
During his time in North Carolina, Taylor also helped to draft legislation restructuring state testing in public schools and served on multiple public education advisory boards, according to the release.
“The opportunity to return home to Mississippi and work hand in hand with all stakeholders to improve education is perhaps the pinnacle of one’s career,” Taylor said in the MDE press release. “This opportunity has been afforded to my family and I and we look forward to our homecoming.”
He is set to start the position in late January 2023. Until then, Interim State Superintendent Kim Benton will continue to serve.
Taylor is the state’s second Black superintendent — the first was Henry L. Johnson, who also came to Mississippi from North Carolina in 2002.
The Mississippi Department of Education told Mississippi Today Taylor will be paid $300,000 annually, the same amount his predecessor, Wright, was paid.
The state board selected McPherson and Jacobson, a national superintendent search firm based in Nebraska, to conduct the search. The firm received $51,200 for its services.
“Dr. Taylor possesses all the qualities the Board sought for the next state superintendent of education,” Rosemary Aultman, chairwoman of the State Board of Education, said in a statement. “Mississippi has become a national leader for improving student outcomes. The Board is confident we selected the right person to lead our state to achieve at even higher levels.”
