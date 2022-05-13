About 13 law enforcement officers ran down Magnolia Street from the Laurel Police Department, but they were not in pursuit of any suspect. These officers were among 97,000 officers nationwide who have run to raise funds for an annual cause.
From north Mississippi at the beginning of this week to the hands of Jones County law enforcement Thursday afternoon, the passing of the torch of hope heralded the start of the Special Olympics. The LPD, Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Jones County Detention Center employees carried the torch for a mile and a half to symbolize law enforcement’s role in guarding the flame and to increase awareness and raise funds for the Special Olympics.
Capt. Randy Muffley of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and director for the Law Enforcement Torch Run chauffeured the flame from Hattiesburg, Petal and Laurel Thursday as a lead-up to the games’ opening ceremony, which was Friday in Biloxi. The games will last through the weekend..
“Since its inception, law enforcement has been deemed the guardian of the Flame of Hope to raise money and awareness for the athletes,” Muffley said. “The athletes compete free, and that’s through our part of raising funds.”
The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in Wichita, Kan., in 1981 with Wichita police Chief Richard LaMunyon, who wanted the Torch Run to be a way for officers to connect with their community as well as support the Special Olympics Kansas. Over the years, law enforcement’s participation in the torch run has grown nationally and spread to different types of fundraising events, including Tip-a-Cop, polar plunges and more.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said he was grateful to Lance Chancellor of the JCSD for organizing the event in Laurel.
“It was an honor for our department to be able to participate in this very important event,” Cox said.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said JCSD was proud to have the opportunity to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit the Special Olympics.
“We hope these incredible athletes have a great time as they participate in the State Summer Games … at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi,” Berlin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.