A Laurel man who was developed as the suspect in a rash of camera thefts in the community was snapped up by police this week — with the help of a photo.
Aaron Chapman, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of burglary. He is believed to be behind a recent string of camera thefts, officials with the Laurel Police Department said.
Investigator Brad Anderson credited CrimeStoppers for putting out a photo of the suspect breaking into a vehicle on Feb. 27, and around 30 minutes later, an anonymous tip came in identifying the man as Chapman.
The Laurel Police Department received a tip about his location, but by the time they arrived, Chapman was gone, Anderson said.
But on Tuesday morning, Officer DeAndre Dunn saw Chapman on South Magnolia Street and apprehended him, said LPD Chief Tommy Cox.
“This was a really good job by Officer Dunn,” Cox said.
Chapman was suspected to be behind a theft at the Baymont Inn off 16th Avenue, too. He reportedly entered a visitor’s room and took a pair of pants and a watch on Jan. 3.
Chapman made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $10,000.
“We are happy that he was able to identify the suspect and get him into custody,” Cox said.
