Laurel police are asking the public’s help as they search for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 1926 Highway 15 North near Harbor Freight.
Around 8:55 p.m. Monday, while the store was closing, a black man in his mid-20s entered the store with a mask on and hid in the store room. The store reportedly had a small rush right before closing and got all of the other customers out.
When a clerk went to the back of the store after counting the cash in the register, the suspect pulled his shirt up to reveal what appeared to be a gun and took the money from the clerk, according to the report. The robber exited through the back of the store, and the clerks called the police.
No one was injured.
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a “Super Mario” logo on it, jeans and white tennis shoes. Police canvassed the area in search of the suspect.
Anyone with information should contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-425- 4711 or Jones County Crimestoppers at 601-428-STOP
(7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.