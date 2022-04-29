Charles Cross’ mother did not let him start playing organized football until he was in the sixth grade. But on Thursday night, she cried tears of joy after watching her son be selected as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.
The selection marks the first Laurel football player to be taken in Round 1 of the draft. It wasn’t shocking, thanks to Cross’ hard work and talent, which led him to being one of the top-rated tackles in this year’s draft class. Instead, it is gratifying for Cross and his family who were all in Las Vegas Thursday night for the first round of the draft.
“It was a very exciting moment,” said Cross, who was the third offensive tackle taken. “I was a little anxious, but once I got that call, I had a huge smile on my face. I’m glad I am with the Seahawks. I think they are a top organization, and I am ready to get there and get to work.”
Leading up to the draft, several teams with Top 10 picks were rumored to have interest in Cross. However, as the draft unfolded, defense dominated the first five picks with the first offensive tackle not coming off of the board until No. 6. After N.C. State’s Ickey Ewonue and Alabama’s Evan Neal were snagged at No. 6 and No. 7, it became apparent that Cross was the best fit for the Seahawks at No. 9.
Cross said the Seahawks had plenty of contact with him leading up to the draft, and he was not surprised to see Seattle grab him after the draft’s other top tackles were gone off of the board.
“I talked to them at the combine, and I had a few zoom calls with them,” Cross said during a Zoom conference that included the Leader-Call and several national sports outlets. “Overall, it was a pretty good relationship leading up. (Coach) Pete Carroll is a great coach and brings a lot of energy. He’s done a great job with the franchise. I just can’t wait to get there and meet everyone else.”
Being invited to attend the first-round ceremonies in Las Vegas and being able to bring his family along with him made the moment extra special for Cross.
“I was blessed to have my Mississippi State family and my actual family here with me,” Cross said. “To share this moment with those who mean the most to me, it was a huge deal. My parents were so happy and excited for me, and my coaches who were here added an extra support network. I’d just like to thank everyone along the way that made that and all of this possible.”
Looking ahead, Cross will join a Seahawks team that will be going through a rebuild. Future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Russell Wilson bolted to Denver in the offseason, and Seattle was left with few pieces from its successful stretch from 2013-20. With all of that in mind, the Seahawks thought Cross was good enough of a player to be the first step in their rebuild, and Cross thinks they made the right decision.
“They’re going to get a nasty player, a tough player and a player who will give it all to be successful at the end of the day," Cross said. "I am going to give everything that I have. The next few months will be nothing but work. I am going to be grinding and focusing on improvement. I’ll be going to Seattle tomorrow (Friday), and I am excited to get started.”
