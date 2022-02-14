Longtime banker Joan Young creates lasting memories with hand-delivered Leader-Calls
Joan Young flips through a folder in her second-floor office of BancorpSouth in downtown Laurel, recounting the thank-you notes she has received over the years.
Hand-written notes from mayors, college presidents, business leaders, sheriffs and everyday Joes and Janes thanking her for going the extra mile to bring a bit of humanity to a world that, at times, seems to have gone rogue.
Using her sense of personal touch with hand-delivered newspapers, Young is bringing back the sense of personal connection, one article at a time.
In her office are the tools of her trade — a pair of scissors and a laminator. She will look through every issue of the Leader-Call, cutting out articles ranging from a photo and caption of a Rotary guest to wedding announcements to stories about the City Council.
“I look for any kind of story, particularly about customers and businesses,” said Young, who always includes a business card in each envelope. “I might one day get their business. I send the mayor and the supervisors everything that comes out about them … any official, really.”
Young was born and raised with her brother Dr. Doug Tillery in Laurel. She attended R.H. Watkins High School, where she was a scholar and majorette.
At age 16, she said, she received a scholarship to LSU, but her parents would not let her go because she was only 16. She graduated from Southern Miss at age 20. After a stint with the Department of Education in Jackson and the IRS — and a divorce — she landed back in Laurel in the banking business.
She began at First National Bank and retired after 37 years at Regions Bank. She doesn’t need to work, but she has a goal with her part-time salary.
“I’m buying my son an airplane,” Young said of the retired lieutenant colonel in the National Guard in Meridian and an FAA inspector for the Jackson Evers International Airport.
She works five days per week until about 1 or 2 each afternoon. On Sundays, she can be found at Highland Baptist Church, where she has taught the same women in Sunday school for more than 40 years.
And, of course, she will wait for her special delivery of each edition of the Leader-Call. She will start on Page 1 and begin her job of bringing that personal touch — that sense of community — of laminating stories and mailing them out.
She said she will continue working at the bank as long as they want her, “and they say they do,” she said with a chuckle.
“We need to lift people up instead of tearing each other down,” she said. “I plan to keep on doing this until the Lord takes me home. I’m in good health and happy.”
As are the countless number of people who have walked to their mailboxes to find a special delivery from BancorpSouth in downtown Laurel.
