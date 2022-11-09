Shoppers will soon be greeted by the familiar sound of The Salvation Army's iconic bells ringing in the Christmas season at stores around Laurel. Although most known for the friendly bell-ringers and bright red kettles, the Christmas fundraiser is The Salvation Army's largest annual campaign that funds its services to the community all year.
This year, The Salvation Army is announcing the #RedKettleChallenge, a virtual fundraising opportunity to raise awareness and funds for The Salvation Army’s programs that serve families in crisis and need throughout the year.
“This year has been difficult for many in our community due to rising food and fuel costs and increasing inflation. You can be part of making a difference in someone’s life by ensuring The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long,” said Capt. Jason McMullin of The Salvation Army.
The #RedKettleChallenge provides an easy online opportunity to participate in giving alongside the traditional Red Kettles.
“You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles stationed at area storefronts and retailers,” McMullin said. “However, the #RedKettleChallenge makes it easier for the community to be a part of giving back this holiday season and changing lives. Simply sign up and share the link with friends, family, and work colleagues, inviting them to donate or start their fundraiser.
Salvation Army red kettles will be again stationed outside local stores and businesses from mid-November until Christmas Eve.
Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December. To volunteer, visit www.RegisterToRing.com.
For more information about The Salvation Army, call 601-428-4232 or visit 205 North 13th Ave. in Laurel. Secure donations can be made online at LaurelKettle.org.
