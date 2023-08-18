The Laurel School District has instituted a clear-bag policy for those attending after-school athletic events and performing arts events.
Visitors attending after-school athletics and performing arts events will be allowed to bring in one clear bag no larger than 12-inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon plastic storage bag, along with a small clutch for privacy.
“Our top priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members, and this measure will significantly enhance public safety,” a district spokeswoman wrote in a press release. “All bags and packages brought into the premises will be subject to search upon entry. Any refusal to consent or submit to inspection will result in denial of entry.”
Exceptions will be made for credentialed media personnel and those with necessary medical items after proper inspection at designated areas.
