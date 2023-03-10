Dr. Janie Brown of Laurel Middle School was among four teachers in Mississippi to be selected to Curriculum Associates’ 2023 class of extraordinary educators.
The annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers in grades k-8 from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, these four teachers are among 30 educators from 22 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high expectations and student achievement, championing equity and having taught for at least two years.
The other Mississippi teachers recognized were Anna Katherine Adams of Singing River Academy in Gautier, Anthony Hamorsky of Hawkins Elementary School in Hattiesburg and Presley Seal of Poplarville Lower Elementary.
“Teachers are true rockstars,” said Emily McCann, vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. “This year’s Extraordinary Educators are no exception — they were chosen from hundreds of nominations and represent the best of the best. We are happy to recognize and celebrate Anna Katherine, Janie, Anthony and Presley for their amazing work in the classroom and look forward to providing them with ongoing professional learning and networking opportunities to help them continue to grow their craft.”
This is the fourth year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year’s class joins 110 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.
Today, Curriculum Associates’ programs are used in the majority of Mississippi’s school districts.
To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2023 extraordinary educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.