Walmart on Highway 15 North in Laurel will be closed until Friday at 6 a.m. to allow for sanitizing and deep-cleaning the store.
"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts," Walmart officials said in a statement. "Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."
