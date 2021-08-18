Christa Alexander of Laurel was appointed to the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services Board by Gov. Tate Reeves, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Alexander received a B.A. from the University of Mississippi in 2008 and graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2012.
In her role as general counsel and vice president of operations at Fail Telecommunications Corporation, she is an advocate for the rural broadband industry at the national, regional and state levels. Alexander enjoys being closely involved with shaping policy that nurtures rural connectivity, she said.
Alexander is active with many broadband organizations, including serving as president of The Telecommunications Association of the Southeast and president of the Georgia Telecommunications Association, and a member of the NTCA Government Affairs Committee, the NTCA Smart Rural Community Advisory Council and the MS PSC Connect Mississippi Committee.
A Bay Springs native who now lives in Laurel, Alexander is passionate about sustaining the vitality of small-town America and is committed to seeing rural Mississippians thrive by bringing them all benefits that robust broadband ac- cess can offer.
Her vast knowledge of telecommunications, broadband, networking, etc., as well as her established network within the broad- band community on state, regional and national levels will reap benefits for ITS, state government and all Mississippians, Reeves said.
Other members of the board are Chairman J. Keith Van Camp, Vice Chairman Bill Cook, Mark E. Henderson and Thomas A. Wicker and legislative advisers Sen. Scott DeLano and Rep. Kent McCarty.
