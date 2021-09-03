A Laurel woman cycling on Highway 149 in Simpson County died after being struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.
Cassandra Blackley, 27, died from her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor just after 5:20 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed.
Blackley was a mother of five children — two who she lived with and three who were put up for adoption, said friend Jalena Bradshaw. Blackley — whose Facebook page identifies her as Cassandra Clark — had a hard life, Bradshaw said.
“She was fighting a battle with addiction, and she wasn’t afraid of anything,” Bradshaw said. “She always wanted the best for her children even though she couldn’t always give them that.”
Preliminary reports suggested a 1991 Dodge Dakota driven by Damon M. Robinson, 44, of Braxon was traveling south on Highway 149 when his vehicle collided with Blackley. No charges have been filed against Robinson at this point, said Sgt. Justin Elkins with MHP.
The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Blackley’s favorite color was green and she loved the river, taking pictures of the sky and was down-to-earth, Bradshaw said.
“I liked the fact that she didn’t care what others thought about her, and she was determined to dress and do as she wanted,” Bradshaw said. “She was precious.”
Her family is still grieving the loss of her older brother Cory, who passed away just a few months before Blackley. Bradshaw is raising funds for her funeral and memorial costs for the family via Facebook.
