Trustmark will return as the presenting sponsor of The Outpost at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson. The Outpost is an open-air hospitality pavilion on the 10th green, offering tournament guests a unique view of professional golf. Trustmark will honor the U.S. military and first-responders this year by offering them and three guests per attendee complimentary admission each tournament day.
Guest military includes active duty, reserve and retired service members and veterans. First-responders include fire, police, emergency personnel and 911 Dispatchers.
“We are truly honored to provide a place of respite and recognition for those who have served our nation or are currently serving in the military or as first responders,” said Melanie Morgan, Trustmark senior vice president and director of corporate communications and marketing.
Military and first-responders who upload their official identification online may access four free mobile daily grounds tickets through a link at sandersonfarmschampionship.com.
The Sanderson Farms Championship is the only PGA TOUR event in Mississippi. It has become an annual tradition that brings people across Mississippi and visitors worldwide. Trustmark looks forward to continuing this tradition by providing an unforgettable experience at The Outpost during this year’s championship. Also, for the tenth year, Trustmark will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Sponsor Party held during tournament week.
The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship is scheduled for Oct. 2-8 at The Country Club of Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.