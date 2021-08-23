In the days leading up to the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Laurel Police Department are participating in the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” impaired-driving awareness campaign, which runs through Sept. 6.
Through a Mississippi Office of Highway Safety grant received by the JCSD, deputies will work overtime details during the days leading up to and Labor Day holiday weekend to take drunk drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted in a fair and equitable way. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver.
On average, more than 10,000 people died each year from 2015 to 2019. One person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.
"Please help us by having a designated driver during outings where alcohol is consumed and insisting upon designated drivers if you host a Labor Day cookout," LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. Local law enforcement is working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death.
“We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday.”
This is a campaign to get the message out that impaired driving is illegal and it takes lives, Berlin said.
“Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior,” Berlin said.
During the 2019 Labor Day holiday period, starting from 6 p.m. Aug. 30 to 5:59 a.m. Sept. 3, there were 451 crash fatalities nationwide. Forty-five percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking (.01+ BAC). More than one-third —38 percent — of the fatalities involved drivers who were drunk (.08+ BAC), and nearly one-fourth —24 percent — involved drivers who were driving with a BAC almost twice the legal limit (.15+ BAC). Age is a particularly risky factor: Among drivers between the ages of 18 to 34 who were killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday period in 2019, 46 percent of those drivers were drunk — with BACs of .08 or higher.
