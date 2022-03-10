Law enforcement in Jones County is warning the public of a pair of scams.
Laurel police said residents are receiving Facebook messages with information about receiving a $25,000 grant. The message may appear to be coming from a Facebook friend.
After initial contact, phone calls and texts are used as communication with the suspect soliciting money for expenses in order to receive the grant funds. The suspect may have a very heavy foreign accent and asked for the transfer of funds through an app.
The LPD advises residents to be skeptical of the solicitations and they verify before sending any money.
Anyone with information about criminal activity can contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
Separately, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a scam where residents receive a phone call from a supposed deputy with the JCSD advising them they have outstanding warrants. The scammer then attempts to get residents to make a payment to avoid arrest.
“This is a total SCAM,” the JCSD said.
The caller also has left voicemails advising residents to call 601-402-9270 to speak to a deputy to make a payment. This phone number leads to a voicemail, purportedly that of the Jones County Sheriff's Department, where callers are asked to leave their name and phone number.
“Again, it's a scam so don't fall for this attempt to separate you from your money,” The JCSD said.
