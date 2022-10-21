Corrections officer threatens JCSD with lawsuit for forcing him to remove headwear
A man who identified himself as a state corrections officer found himself on the other side of the bars after being accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend, then threatening personnel at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for following standard search procedures.
Loomis Muhammad, 40, of Laurel was charged with domestic aggravated assault and disorderly conduct after being accused of beating his girlfriend at Laurelwood Apartments on Wednesday. He then berated deputies at the JCSD when they went to remove the “kufi” from his head while searching him before he was transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He accused them of violating his religious rights and threatened to sue them.
Muhammad was set to make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday.
According to his accuser, Muhammad went through her phone and accused her of talking to other people, then told her she had been scammed and was “stupid” and had “lost all of her privileges.” He then took her keys and she had to walk to a doctor’s appointment, but wound up looking at a car at a dealership instead. A woman from the dealership took her home, the report continued, and Muhammad confronted his girlfriend about that, asking who had driven her.
The girlfriend then “rushed up the stairs and locked the door,” but Muhammad pushed it open, told her to get out and “punched her in the head and body repeatedly.” She hit him in the face, knocking off his glasses, she reported, and that’s when he “pistol-whipped her in the head approximately three to four times,” then asked, “How do you like that?” according to the report.
The girlfriend then grabbed her bag and ran out while the woman who drove her to the apartment dialed 911 and drove them away as Muhammad approached the car Muhammad reportedly followed but EMServ Ambulance met them and transported the accuser to South Central Regional Medical Center.
Muhammad went to the JCSD and told deputies that his girlfriend “jumped on him,” and he couldn’t fight back because of a back injury. “I had to pistol whoop her up off of me,” he said, according to the report. “I had to.”
Muhammad had scratches on his neck and below his ear, Deputy Reagan Smith’s report noted. It was also noted that he did not follow orders to “be quiet and sit down” after being told by JCSD personnel. He reportedly told them that he was an officer at the Mississippi Department of Corrections prison in Leakesville and that they should treat him with respect as a fellow officer.
“You’ve got to give respect to get respect,” JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell responded.
A “fellow officer” — especially one who works at a correctional facility — should understand the reasons for following search procedures, JCSD personnel said. It was noted by more than one person who was present that the headwear Muhammad was wearing looked more like a “skullcap” than a kufi — which is traditionally worn by Muslims as a sign of peace.
“While we respect the beliefs and traditions of all religions, our protocols for individuals placed under arrest include searching them, and that search includes headwear — including, in this instance, a kufi,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “These search protocols are established in order to ensure the safety of our deputies and corrections officers as well as other inmates ... The individual arrested was allowed to wear his kufi following being searched.”
Muhammad reportedly has a prayer rug in his cell, too.
Investigator Denny Graham is assigned to the case.
MDOC officials did not respond before press time to confirm that Muhammad was employed with that agency.
