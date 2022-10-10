JACKSON – Even when the Laurel Christian School Lady Lions fall short, they deliver. In an instant double-overtime classic, Laurel Christian lost its bid for a third straight state championship to Saint Augustine, 1-0. The game was back and forth with a number of near misses by multiple teams.
Saint Augustine broke the stalemate with less than two minutes to play in the first double-overtime period when Lindsey McCullum tapped in what would be the winning goal in a close-quarters battle near the backline.
LCS' Laura Burroughs had two near misses on the goal in the first half, and Emma Kennedy nearly made the play of the game by single handedly carving through the Saint Augustine defense to take a shot on the goal that sailed just wide of the net. From that point on, Saint Augustine controlled possession for much of the match.
“Saint Augustine battled really hard in the midfield and had ferocious defenders,” LCS head coach Father Jeff Reich said. “We couldn’t get through them or get around them all day. We gave it all we could through all the overtimes. They made a brilliant, tough angle shot.
“I’m really proud of my girls. We had another great season and another great run. Today, they were the better team. Kudos to Saint Augustine.”
For a full recap, see the Thursday edition of the Leader-Call.
