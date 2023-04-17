Laurel Christian School conducted a lock-down drill with area first-responders last Wednesday.
“We have always been committed to the safety and security of our students. We are continually evaluating and refining our protocols to ensure our school is prepared for any situation or emergency,” said Phil Buehler, Director of Development and Security Coordinator.
The drill was organized by Jones County Sheriff’s Department and included members of Laurel Police Department and EMServ Ambulance personnel.
Nick Messersmith of JCSD serves as a security consultant for the school.
“I am proud to be partnered with LCS,” he said. “Our collective efforts are our best attempt at better protecting our children.”
Through continued drills and training, LCS plans to improve readiness as well as strengthen relationships and support for law enforcement and emergency service personnel, Buehler said.
LCS is a private, K3-12 Christian school located in Laurel. For more, go to www.laurelchristian.org.
