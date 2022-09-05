The Economic Development Authority of Jones County’s Community Development Foundation introduced its 32nd class of Leadership Jones County. The class is comprised of 18 business professionals across the county from different industries and companies. From top to bottom, left to right: Jeff Berkey (PG Technologies), Jessica Douglas (PG Technologies), Eric Surrett (Community Bank), Emily Pickering (Wayne-Sanderson Farms), Jake Whie (Mississippi Power), Jacob Collins (Red Fox Realty), Blake McBride (Codaray Construction), Shea Newell (Thermo-Kool), Malik Davis (Laurel Housing Authority), Kristy Olson (retired from Laurel School District), Matt Roberts (Buckley Newspapers), Amanda Pierce (Woodland Realty), Wyth Collins (South Central Regional Medical Center), Penny McNeer (South Central Regional Medical Center), Hayley Raines (Laurel Mercantile Co.), Jessica Bond (Wayne-Sanderson Farms) and Marissa Landon (Wayne-Sanderson Farms). Leadership Jones County officials thanked Community Bank for sponsoring this year’s retreat at the Longleaf plantation, where the participants took part in leadership training, project development and relationship-building activities. LJC officials also thanked George Bassi of Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, Linda Gavin of South Central Regional Medical Center and Joy Saucier of Mississippi Power for their roles in facilitating the retreat. (Photo submitted)
